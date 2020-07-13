Ghana: Youth Chase Police Commander Out of Yendi

13 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Yendi — A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Yendi yesterday chased out the Yendi Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Peter Ayirezang out of the Yendi municipality.

They massed up at the Divisional Command demanding that he leaves the Yendi town in his own interest.

An eyewitness told the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday that but for the intervention of some elders the youth would have manhandled the police commander as they attempted pelting him with stones.

The action, according to the youth was to register their displeasure about what they termed the Divisional Police Commander's misconduct towards the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari.

They accused the police commander of undermining the authority of the Overlord and that of his subjects, as he always refused to respond to his invitations.

Wahab Inusah, a resident of Nayilifong a suburb of Yendi, told Ghanaian Times that what triggered the action of the youth was the Divisional Police Commander's refusal to listen to a messenger of Yaa-Naa Abukari.

According to him, the Overlord had sent a messenger to intercede on behalf of a young man who was having a case with the police, but the Police Commander turned down the request.

This refusal of the police commander to the request of Yaa-Naa infuriated the youth, who besieged the police station issuing threats to him.

Inusah said Yaa-Naa Abukari was said to have agreed with the youth as he ordered the Chief Superintendent Ayirezang to leave Yendi before 7pm on Saturday.

The Northern Regional police crime officer Sup Kwabena Acheampong Otuo confirmed the development in a chat with journalists.

He, however, could not give further details of the incident except to say the Regional Police Commander was going to have a meeting with Yaa-Naa over the matter.

Supt Otuo said police in the region had cordial relationships with all of the chiefs and, they were, therefore, taken aback about the latest incident.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.