Ghana: Youth Chase Police Commander Out of Yendi

Yendi — A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Yendi yesterday chased out the Yendi Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Peter Ayirezang out of the Yendi municipality.

They massed up at the Divisional Command demanding that he leaves the Yendi town in his own interest.

An eyewitness told the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday that but for the intervention of some elders the youth would have manhandled the police commander as they attempted pelting him with stones.

The action, according to the youth was to register their displeasure about what they termed the Divisional Police Commander's misconduct towards the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari.

They accused the police commander of undermining the authority of the Overlord and that of his subjects, as he always refused to respond to his invitations.

Wahab Inusah, a resident of Nayilifong a suburb of Yendi, told Ghanaian Times that what triggered the action of the youth was the Divisional Police Commander's refusal to listen to a messenger of Yaa-Naa Abukari.

According to him, the Overlord had sent a messenger to intercede on behalf of a young man who was having a case with the police, but the Police Commander turned down the request.

This refusal of the police commander to the request of Yaa-Naa infuriated the youth, who besieged the police station issuing threats to him.

Inusah said Yaa-Naa Abukari was said to have agreed with the youth as he ordered the Chief Superintendent Ayirezang to leave Yendi before 7pm on Saturday.

The Northern Regional police crime officer Sup Kwabena Acheampong Otuo confirmed the development in a chat with journalists.

He, however, could not give further details of the incident except to say the Regional Police Commander was going to have a meeting with Yaa-Naa over the matter.

Supt Otuo said police in the region had cordial relationships with all of the chiefs and, they were, therefore, taken aback about the latest incident.