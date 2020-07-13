Nigeria: Yobe Implements 10% Reduction in Taxes

13 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Baba Saleh

Damaturu — The Yobe State Board of Internal Revenue has implemented 10 percent tax relief on all tax assessments for 2019 (outstanding) and 2020 with effect from September 30, 2020, to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Secretary and Legal Adviser of the board, Rakiya T. Muktar, said only individuals and enterprises that paid within the stipulated time would enjoy the tax relief.

Muktar said, "On June 28, 2020, the Yobe State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, in consultation with the Ministry of Budget and Planning and the state Board of Internal Revenue, reduced the expected revenue from all individuals and enterprises in the state by 10 percent as a relief to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

She, therefore, appealed to the media, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and stakeholders in the state to sensitise the taxpayers on the structure of the tax compliance relief programme before the commencement date.

