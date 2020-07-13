South Africa: Ramaphosa - 'The Surge Has Arrived. the Storm Is Upon Us'

13 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

President Cyril Ramaphosa puts the boot into partying South Africans and those refusing to wear masks.

With Covid-19 infections accelerating to 276,200 confirmed cases by the night of Sunday July 12, President Cyril Ramaphosa put the brakes on South Africa to stave off a runaway infection.

Booze sales are immediately banned, the curfew is back (from 9pm to 4am) and wearing masks is now mandatory.

"[I realise] this imposes unwelcome restrictions on peoples' lives and mood," said Ramaphosa as he let loose on careless citizens and residents.

"Some act without responsibility to respect and protect others. A number of people have taken to organising parties, having drinking sprees and walking in crowded spaces without masks. It is concerning that many are downplaying the seriousness of this virus," said Ramaphosa.

"Seriously! [he said with incredulity to those who complained they did not have masks], even a T-shirt or a piece of clothing can be worn over your mouth.

"[There have been] several tragic instances where people organise social gatherings, including family gatherings or 'after-tears' [post-funeral gatherings], where people have contracted the virus and have died."

Ramaphosa also revealed that the Covid-19 peak is going to hold South Africa in its grip...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

