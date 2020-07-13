Nigeria: We Have Not Been Disqualified - Akeredolu, Abraham

Akure — Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described as rumour his reported disqualification by the screening panel of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said he did not know how the rumour came about.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, he said the news that he had been disqualified was untrue.

He noted that he had not been disqualified from participating in the party's primary scheduled for July 20.

Similarly, Segun Abraham, an ally of the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described his purported disqualification as a rumour.

Abraham, who is one of the 12 governorship aspirants of the APC, told our correspondent that the issue was still unclear.

"Like everyone, I also heard about the rumour.

"We even heard about someone being disqualified, but it is still rumour.

"It is not clear yet.

"We'll find out the situation soon," he said in a phone interview.

At the weekend, it was reported that the Tijani Tumsa-led screening committee had disqualified one of the aspirants.

No name was mentioned but party sources said it was Abraham.

It would be recalled that Abraham was the preferred candidate of Tinubu for the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State. The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu defeated him at the primary.