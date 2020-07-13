Nigeria: Buhari Greets Usman for Retaining UFC Title

13 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kamarudeen Usman on the successful defence of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title with an emphatic win over Jorge Masvidal.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, appreciated Usman for being the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion.

The President lauded the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands, and reminding the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

