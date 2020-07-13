Nigeria: Lobi Stars Bear No Grudge Against Club Owners, Says Idoko

Lobi Stars football club have said despite their loss of a continental ticket due to the Points Per game format adopted by the Club Owners to end the 2019/2020 season, they are not harbouring any grudge against the association.

It will be recalled that on June 21, 17 out of the 20 Nigeria Professional Football League clubs voted to end the suspended league season using the PPG mechanism.

The decision which effectively extinguished Lobi Stars hopes of a continental ticket generated an open confrontation between the club and the Club Owners Association.

However, following the announcement of the Nigeria Football Federation on Friday, July 10 ratifying the decision of the club owners, Lobi Stars said they have accepted their fate in good faith.

The vice-chairman of the club, Mike Idoko issued a statement saying "As a club we had opposed the application of the PPG as it stood as an obstacle to our dreams of being in the continent next year.

"No matter how valid the arguments we advanced against the use of PPG were, the majority of the stakeholders held contrary opinions, wrongly or rightly.

"We hereby accept the final decision of the NFF without ill feelings and congratulate all the clubs that emerged as continental representatives for 2020/2021 season.

"We also wish them the best of luck and God's guidance for successful campaigns in their respective CAF inter-club championships."

Before the second was suspended due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, Lobi Stars were in the third position on the table.

However, with the adaptation of PPG, they dropped to the fourth position leaving them out of the continent.