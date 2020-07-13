Malawi: Chilima Cancels Mzuzu Reforms Meeting Amidst COVID-19 Threat

13 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Vice President Saulos Chilima has postponed until further notice a meeting on public sector reforms which was scheduled to take place in Mzuzu this Monday July 13, 2020 due to the increased threat of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, his spokesman has said.

Office of the Vice President's spokesperson, Pilirani Phiri, said in a statement released on Sunday that the meeting which was expected to bring together Heads of Parastatals, Directors of Finance, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Mzuzu City Council and all District Councils in the North, has been cancelled in adherence to new guidelines to fight escalating virus cases.

Phiri said they are well aware that the Mzuzu meeting would have attracted more participants considering that all Northern Region based district councils, parastatal CEOs and their Directors of Finance were expected to attend.

"The postponement is in line with a Covid-19 situation update released by government," said Phiri.

He said owing to the escalation of infections and deaths due to Covid-19, there is need to implement stricter measures to contain the spread of the contagion in cities, towns, municipalities and communities throughout Malawi.

On Friday the government announced new measures aimed at fighting further spread of the virus pandemic by among others regulating meetings and workshops indicating that only those related to Covid-19 are permissible or those approved by District Commissioners or Chief Executive Officers.

Chilima who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, has already held similar meetings in the Central and Southern Regions where he wants to appreciate the implementation of the reforms.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.