Ghana: EC Begins Third Phase of Registration

The Electoral Commission (EC), yesterday started the third phase of its registration exercise at some centres in continuation of the new voters register compilation.

However, there were delays at many centres due to challenges encountered with activation of devices and poor network.

The mass registration exercise which began on June 30 has been divided into phases as part of a strategy to cover the targeted 15million prospective voters ahead of the December 2020 elections.

Some of the registration centres visited by the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday were the Okaikwei South District Office of EC and the Kaneshie Anglican Junior High School 2, both in the Okaikwei South Constituency.

Also visited was the Fatimatu Bintu International School Centre at Darkuman in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

At the Okaikwei South District office, where the aged and vulnerable were to be registered, the exercise was yet to begin as of 1:49 although many registrants were in queue waiting.

The Deputy Supervisor, Edward Bernard Quaye attributed this to some delays encountered in the activation of machines for the exercise.

"The challenge has been resolved. We have dispatched all machines and they have started registration at other centres. We will start here soon," he said.

He said in all, 35 centres were part of the phase three of the exercise.

About 72 persons had been registered at the Kaneshie Anglican Junior High School 2 as of 2pm.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Registration Officer in charge, Letitia Neequaye told the Ghanaian Times that, the exercise started at 7:45 due to some machine activation issue.

She was optimistic that the more than 120 people would have their names in the electoral roll by the close of the two-day exercise.

The same execute was given by Emmanuel Marnoh , the officer in charge of the Fatimatu , Bintu International School centre , where 71 people had been registered as of 2:27pm.

Unlike the beginning of the registration exercise last month, there have been some improvements in the adherence to social distancing protocol.

Meanwhile, the EC has announced that it would make up for the time lost at some registration centres where registration delayed yesterday due to activation and network problems.

"Details of the extension for the affected registration centres will be communicated in due course," a statement issued Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director of Public Affairs at the EC said.

It appealed to Ghanaians to follow and observe all the safety protocols spelt out at the various registration centres.

"The Commission urges all stakeholders to cooperate with the EC to make the ongoing registration exercise a success," the statement said.

The third phase of the registration exercise would end on July 17, 2020.