Ghana: Novaturient Foundation Commences Month-Long Empowerment Programme for HR Leaders

The Novaturient Foundation, a non-profit organisation has commenced a month-long virtual programme to empower professional Human Resource (HR) leaders and create an environment that enhances productivity at work places amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was to give opportunity for HR professionals, people managers and business leaders to interact and learn from each other and become better at their practice, preparing, shaping and transforming their organisations.

According to the Foundation, it had converted the annual programme onto the internet due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was held on the theme, "COVID 19 and the new normal: A focus on emerging challenges and opportunities."

It said, two sessions of the online webinar had been held on July 2 and July 9, 2020.

Three more series were yet to be held between July 16 and July 30, this year.

According to the lead of Novaturient Foundation who doubles as an HR Manager, Mr Peter Crabbe, the Digital Summit would make the needed impact for HR and other business executives in handling the COVID-19 pandemic management at the industry level.

Speakers for the HR Digital Summit have been drawn from all over the continent of Africa and speakers suck as Professor Kwesi Amponsah Tawiah, Organisational Psychologist/Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana; Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Director of Human Resource at the Volta River Authority (VRA); Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, HR Director Vodafone Ghana and Mr Ebenezer Agbettor, Executive Director Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners - Ghana.

The speakers included Mr Peter Tladinyane, Director, Corporate Services, Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority; Carol David, General Manager, Traditional Services Telecommunications Services Limited - Trinidad and Tobago; Chitty Ayaan Global Digital HR Expert, among other renowned executives.