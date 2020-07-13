Ghana: I've Recovered From COVID-19 - V/R Minister

Ho — The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa has announced his full recovery from COVID-19, and said that he will report for duty this week.

"I am very likely to be in the office on Tuesday (tomorrow)," he told the Ghanaian Times on phone in Ho yesterday (Sunday).

Dr Letsa had earlier Twitted and posted messages on Instagram and Facebook of how he became unwell a fortnight ago and later tested positive for the virus.

"Two weeks ago, I felt unwell and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

"I self isolated at my private residence.

"It was a difficult period but thanks to a team of doctors, I have recovered and now tested negative," he stated on the social media platforms.

Dr Letsa cautioned the public that COVID-19 was real, and entreated all and sundry to be careful and keep to the prescribed safety protocols.

"The Lord has been gracious to me and I am very grateful.

"I am even more grateful that my contacts in my office and friends traced so far have all tested negative," he added.

Asked by the Ghanaian Times if he had an idea how he contracted the virus, Dr Letsa said: How can anyone know? Not possible.

"But you can come to my office on Tuesday to hear more," he said.