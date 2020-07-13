Ghana: I've Recovered From COVID-19 - V/R Minister

13 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa has announced his full recovery from COVID-19, and said that he will report for duty this week.

"I am very likely to be in the office on Tuesday (tomorrow)," he told the Ghanaian Times on phone in Ho yesterday (Sunday).

Dr Letsa had earlier Twitted and posted messages on Instagram and Facebook of how he became unwell a fortnight ago and later tested positive for the virus.

"Two weeks ago, I felt unwell and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

"I self isolated at my private residence.

"It was a difficult period but thanks to a team of doctors, I have recovered and now tested negative," he stated on the social media platforms.

Dr Letsa cautioned the public that COVID-19 was real, and entreated all and sundry to be careful and keep to the prescribed safety protocols.

"The Lord has been gracious to me and I am very grateful.

"I am even more grateful that my contacts in my office and friends traced so far have all tested negative," he added.

Asked by the Ghanaian Times if he had an idea how he contracted the virus, Dr Letsa said: How can anyone know? Not possible.

"But you can come to my office on Tuesday to hear more," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.