Ghana: Kasapreko Launches 'Puma Drinks'

13 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Kasapreko Company Limited has outdoored Puma Drinks, an addition to its growing range of products.

The product was launched in Accra in partnership with Metro Mass Transit (MMT).

Speaking at the launch, Commercial Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, Mr Gerald Bonsu, said that the decision to introduce Puma Drinks and as well collaborate with MMT, was informed by the current COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected everyday life and way of doing business.

Kasapreko, in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) principles, has therefore secured several buses from the transport company starting with three regions in Ghana (Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western) to convey commuters for free.

During these rides, passengers will have access to free hand sanitisers, PPEs, as well as bottles of its new Puma soft drink.

Mr Richard Osei Bamfo, Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations at Metro Mass Transit, commenting on the partnership described it as an opportunity to refresh and protect their passengers under the COVID-19 pandemic season.

"I really admire Kasapreko coming into the market with a new product at this time and contributing to options of what consumers want," he said.

The Sales and Marketing Manager at Kasapreko in charge of Carbonated Soft Drinks and Water, Mr Chris Addo-Sarkodie, explained that for decades, the company had consistently led the way in the beverage space particularly with an innovative range of products.

"Puma Drinks is a new line of products with a fantastic range and significant value-for-money pack (350ml) which will deliver competitive profit margins to stakeholders and consumption satisfaction to the Ghanaian consumer. For every market, every occasion and every person this is the whole new vibe," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

