Ghana: Powerlifting Federation President to Be Laid to Rest Sat.

Hordes of sympathisers and a number of sports big wigs will pour out this weekend to the funeral of president of the Ghana Powerlifting Federation (GPF), Goodwill Joseph Kwame Agyemang.

The 52-year-old Agyemang, who is also CEO of Morraiah Company Limited and Auxano Mandate Investments, passed on Tuesday June 1 shortly on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, after reportedly complaining of some discomfort in the chest.

According to a close family source, a private burial will be held for the deceased at the Osu Cemetery, Accra, on Saturday, July 18, at 9.am, after a burial service at the Lashibi Funeral Home, near Nungua, in Accra.

His biggest feat in the fairly-new sport in Ghana, was when he led a team that included Juliana Arkoh to Canada to make the nation proud.

Ms Arkoh, on that occasion, carved a piece of history when she clinched four gold medals at the 8th Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship at the Holiday Inn Hotel in St John's Newfoundland.

Twelve countries including hosts Canada, England, USA, Ireland, South Africa and India took part in the highly competitive event.

"I still have such golden memories of the event and Mr Agyemang's unremitting support for me. He will forever remain in my heart," Ms Arkoh told the Times Sports yesterday.

The late Agyemang left behind a wife (Philomena Wellington) and three children.