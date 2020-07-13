Ghana: Canada, Agrihouse Partner to Promote Women in Agriculture

The Canadian High Commission in Ghana, for the second year running, is partnering Agrihouse Foundation, for the 2020 edition of the Annual Women in Food and Agriculture Leadership Training Forum and Expo (WOFAGRIC).

In a release issued in Accra by the organisers, Agrihouse Foundation, the Canadian High Commission, said the event was "directly in line with Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy, which sees empowering women as the best way to build a more peaceful, more inclusive and more prosperous world".

Canada has been among the main supporters of the event since its inception and has this year, undertaken the full technical and financial responsibility for the production of the Gold in the Soil Awards documentary, which is an important part of the awards scheme.

"Canada will also be leading four training and capacity building sessions, aimed at strengthening the agribusinesses of women in agriculture, developing business skills, building long term resilience in mechanisation and technology, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond," the statement said.

It said the "Gold in the Soil Awards documentary, which is going to be aired on selected Ghanaian television stations, among other purposes, recognises and celebrates the social, economic, cultural and agricultural achievements of women."

Its spotlight is on the nominated women's farms and businesses, as it tells their story through the women's passion, drive, excitement, challenges, short- and long-term vision, in a way designed to inspire and mentor viewers.

The documentary plays an important role in the judgment of the awards jury.

The women focused event, which made its debut in 2019, will be held at the Golden Bean Hotel, Kumasi from Thursday 6th to Friday 7th August, 2020

It is on the theme, 'Transforming and sustaining women in agriculture: The role of public, private and development partners.'

The second WOFAGRIC and the Gold in the Soil Awards is Agrihouse's expert opinion sharing, mentoring, networking and learning platform for women in agriculture, agriprenuers, key stakeholders, development partners, researchers, farmer groups, government agencies, businesses, civil society, investment and professional advisors and corporate leaders.

The event forms part of ongoing efforts to empower women, promote their works, expand their horizon, champion change and innovation, advance women entrepreneurship, recognise and award their works while, at the same time, using it to mentor and inspire other women to venture into agribusiness.

These women come in different categories - rural women, young female agripreneurs, female students, and women with disabilities, etc. - they all continue to make unrecorded but significant contributions to Ghana's agricultural sector.

"It is for this reason that Agrihouse Foundation conceived the idea of WOFAGRIC to provide a national platform through which women in agriculture are acknowledged and appreciated for their roles in growing the economy and, by implication, contributing to Ghana's quest to achieve food security, alleviate poverty and create employment," the statement said.

The event designed to have a rotational venue (region to region) annually, will be held this year at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region for two days. The maiden edition was held in Volta Region, 2019.