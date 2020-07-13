Ghana: UNFPA Donates PPEs to Tamale Central Hospital

Tamale — The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ghana, yesterday presented 237 Pesonal Protective Equipment (PPE ) and 50 Dignity Kits to the Tamale Central Hospital, in the Northern Region.

Thse PPEs included gowns, face sheilds hand sanitisers, goggles, indirect ventilation, gloves, long coff, nitrile powfer free non sterile while the dignity kits were sanitary pads, washing soap, sanitary towels and bathing soap .

Mr Jude Domosie, the program analyst at the Tamale Decentralise UNFPA Office, presented the items on behalf of the organisation.

He said the gesture formed part of UNFPA's contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in the country, especially.

He said, the health sector has been affected due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, which has led to the high demand for PPEs by health workers. who were at the frontline treating patients whilst trying as much as possible to avoid getting infected.

Mr Domosie commended the health workers for risking their lives to save lives during this crisis, and urged them to use their PPEs while attending to the patients in order to stay safe and healthy while taking care of others.

Dr Mahamadu Mbiniwaya, the Medical Superintendent at the hospital, receiving the PPEs, commended UNFPA for supporting the hospital for the past years.

He said COVID-19 has generated fear and anxiety among expectant and nursing mothers in seeking medical care, which had affected the delivery of obstetric care such as antenatal care.

With the support from UNFPA, it will help to continue providing maternal health services, in order to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity in the area, Dr Mbiniwaya said.