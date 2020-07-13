Ghana: Sanitation Ministry Presents 5 Pick-Ups to GAF to Enforce Environmental Bye-Laws

As part of efforts to maintain and sustain good sanitation in major cities of the country, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has donated five (5) double cabin pick-up vehicles to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The move is to enable personnel of the GAF to monitor and ensure compliance with environmental bye-laws in the national capital-Accra-and the other regional capitals in the country.

Making the presentation at the forecourt of the Directorate of Public Relations, last Friday at Burma Camp in Accra, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, said: "We are by this gesture appreciating the efforts of the Armed Forces in the fight to ensure clean environs of our cities."

She said it was imperative that Ghanaians strove to practice good personal hygiene and also observed good sanitation practices.

That, she said, would help prevent outbreak of diseases and keep a healthy population to support the country's development drive.

"In our pursuit of general cleanliness, we should behave like animals who always keep their environs clean," the Sanitation and Water Resources Minister suggested.

Mrs Dapaah commended the GAF for supporting the ministry in the quest to make the country clean.

"I must place on record that every time we have appealed humbly to the Defence Minister, he has shown readiness to assist my ministry not only in the area of cleaning and cleansing, but also personnel of GAF have participated in desilting and dredging of drains across the country," she said.

In this regard, she commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited especially for being very supportive of her outfit.

Mrs Dapaah used the opportunity to remind Ghanaians on the need to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Let us keep ourselves and environs clean and observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols, particularly the wearing of nose masks to protect ourselves and others from contracting the virus," she reiterated.

While praising the MSWR and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the donation, the Defence Minister, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, stated that the gesture would contribute to achieving the President's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

He assured that the vehicles will be used by GAF for monitoring of environmental sanitation programmes.

"We will also ensure that the vehicles are properly maintained to carry out the tasks in order to achieve the intended purpose for which they were presented," the minister affirmed.

He expressed the hope that the existing collaboration between the two ministries-Defence and Sanitation and Water Resources--would grow as part of efforts to defeat the deadly novel coronavirus disease in the country.

He recalled the Sanitation and Water Resources donation of some 600 waste bins to his ministry, stating that "It shows the commitment and seriousness she [Mrs Dapaah] attaches to my ministry and that of hers."

In a welcome address, the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, described the presentation as a "noble gesture."

According to him, such collaboration was essential in the country's battle against COVID-19.

I addition, he said, the presentation of the vehicles was timely and applauded MSWR and Zoomlion for the gesture and their continued support over the past years to GAF.

In attendance was the Deputy Defence Minister, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro, Service Commanders, Chief Directors of the MSWR among others.