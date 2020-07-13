Sudan: North Darfur Security Committee Issues Statement On Kutum Incident

13 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — The North Darfur Security Committee has categorically, denied the presence of a sit-in in Kutum area, north Darfur, describing the news reports carried out by some social media concerning the breaking up of a sit-in in the town as" unfunded"

Statement issued, Monday by the state's security committee said the sit-in staged in Fata Barno area, adding that the security committee visited the area at the request of the protestors to listen to their problems and find the solutions in this connection.

"The committee received a memorandum including six demands of the sit-ins, the committee responded to three of them immediately, and formed a committee of the protestors to follow the rest of the demands because they are service demands, requiring study and follow-up" the statement explained.

The statement indicated that some of the protestors called for holding a meeting with the security committee, but some of them refuse to meet the committee who cancelled the meeting and returned to Al-Fasher by air.

The statement added that the rest of the delegation, from the media, ceremonies, and members of the guard, returned with vehicles, and upon entering the city of Kutum, they found some demonstrators who blocked the streets, and the delegation was besieged from all sides and assaulted them with stones, which led to the injury of a number of members of the delegation of various injuries, and the breaking and destruction of the media personnel, This forced them to resort to the Kutum police headquarters to take cover, but the protesters pursued them inside the police headquarters, assaulted and burned the police stations, burned down "14" vehicles and destroyed the police stations.

The committee affirmed its keenness on extending the prestige of the state, achieving the rule of law, resolving chaos, and preventing infringement of public and private rights and property.

