Somalia: FMs Rule Out One Person One Vote Poll, Call for Inclusive Talks in Dhusamareb

Somalia's regional state leaders say the country is not ready to hold universal suffrage polls this year.

In a joint communique issued the regional states said it will not be possible to hold one man one vote without term extension.

"According to the election commission chairperson the country will not hold elections as scheduled therefore inclusive elections that allow the upcoming election to take place as scheduled to be used," the communique read.

The five regional states leaders of Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Puntland, Jubbaland and southwest states also called on a meeting with the federal government to seek a politically negotiated electoral model that will prevent term extension.

Two weeks ago the election commission chairperson Halima said the earliest the country could hold an election is March 2021.