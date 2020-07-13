Somalia: 10 Soldiers Killed in Landmine Explosion in Lower Juba

At least ten soldiers are reported dead were and several others wounded after a roadside bomb exploded in Bula Gaduud town in the Lower Juba region on Monday.

Residents said the landmine explosion targeting a military vehicle carrying soldiers who were passing on the road.

"We heard a heavy explosion and the shockwaves could be felt from a distance. Government forces were targeted in the attack," Hodan.

Somali-based insurgent group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack and said it had killed ten soldiers and destroyed the vehicle.

Alshabab was forced out of Kismayo by Kenya Defence Forces and the Somali military in 2012