Gambia: Ex-NAWEC MD Redeployed to Foreign Service - Nani Takes Over

Former Managing Director (MD) of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), Alpha Robinson, has been redeployed to foreign service under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

Alpha Robinson was stripped of his responsibilities as MD of NAWEC on Friday and was immediately replaced and asked to hand over to his deputy, Nani Juwara, who would act as managing director until further notice.

According to a letter from PMO, Mr. Robinson's redeployment to foreign service took effect from Friday 10 July 2020. The permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to determine Alpha Robinson's designation and mission of posting in further consultation with the executive.

Meanwhile, the current acting managing director of NAWEC, Nani Juwara - a man with a clean professional record, who has gathered a wealth of experience in electricity and water businesses started working with the country's water and electricity giant in 1994.

With him at the helm, it is hoped that the company will regain its lost glory with a united and committed staff.

Mr. Robinson was appointed last year following the redeployment of Baba Fatajo, the former NAWEC MD.

In another development, Ousainou Senghore, director of Finance at The Gambia Tourism Board has been moved to Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC).