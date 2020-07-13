Gambia: Madi Jobarteh Signals Imminent Dictatorship Era

13 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

A prominent human rights advocate, Madi Jobarteh, says he was extremely infuriated by the withdrawal of charges against him by the police.

He added that in the first place he should not have been called to the police station to be subjected to what he considered to be "kidnapping".

Mr. Jobarteh who is also the country's representative of the Westminster Foundation was speaking during an exclusive interview with The Point.

Mr. Jobarteh was charged by the police with false information and broadcasting in accordance with Section 181A (1) of the criminal code and he was later granted police bail with a Gambian surety, deposited the sum of D50,000 before the police finally dropped the charges against him last week.

Mr. Jobarteh told The Point that he is even more worried that this incident adds to a series of infringements perpetrated by the state against citizens.

"The presence of draconian laws as the one with which I was charged and the attitude of public institutions such as the police to abuse their powers just like that indicate a clear and present threat to citizens' rights and a move towards dictatorship and away from democracy," he pointed.

Meanwhile, a letter from the IGP states: "In the spirit of national unity and in recognition of your tremendous efforts in striking a compromise in this saga, I am happy to announce that as the IGP, we are dropping all charges against Mr. Jobarteh as from today."

The IGP further states that no further action will be taken against Mr. Jobarteh as far as this matter is concerned.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.