The Senegalese Ministry of Health of yesterday reported 121 new positive cases, bringing the country's total number of infections to 8,135 positive cases with 5,446 recovered, 148 deaths and 2, 540 under treatment.

Africa has registered 492, 805 cases; 11,659 deaths, 237,042 recovered. In the world, 12,847, 288 cases have been registered with 567, 734 deaths.

Meanwhile, Senegal has announced that it will reopen its airspace starting from 15 July 2020.