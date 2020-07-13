Gambia: Govt Extends Largess to Non - Government-Funded Gambian Students

In the wake of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, The Gambia government has come up with a stimulus package to support non- government-funded Gambian students studying abroad. This package is to support students' feeding and sustenance during this period.

In light of the foregoing, the Ministry has paid the sum of D 12, 915,880 towards this package, and a total of 836 students with $300 as a one-off payment in different parts of the world. Amounting to US$ 250,800 US dollars, The Ministry of Higher Education in consultation with the various missions abroad has developed a template bearing the name of the student, programme of study, email address and matriculation number, in some instances, their immigration status into consideration.

There are 1,243 students who are yet to receive the said package as the Ministry awaits the allocation of funds. This is subject to the approval of the SAP by the National Assembly. This will translate to an amount of US$ 372,900.

Because of the COVID-19 situation, the Ministry was able to fast track the payment of the students' annual top-up stipend for the academic year 2019/2020 amounting to some D16, 223,917 for (321 students) equivalent to (US$ 317,680.00).

The said students are the ones who have gone through the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology through Bilateral Cooperation and are not supposed to benefit from the COVID-19 support. These are students in Morocco, Sudan, Cuba, Russia, India, Tunisia, and Turkey.