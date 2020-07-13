South Africa: Rape Suspect Arrested By His Brave Victim

12 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 21-year-old man was arrested by a 41-year-old woman after he allegedly raped her at Buntingville locality in Ngqeleni yesterday at about 06:00. It is alleged that the woman was jogging and whilst on her way back home, the suspect dragged the victim to the nearby dongas where he threatened to kill her and afterwards raped her.

It is further alleged that after the suspect finished raping her, she managed to overpower him and called her brothers to her rescue. The suspect was apprehended and later handed over to police. He is expected to appear before Ngqeleni Magistrates' Court today facing a charge of rape.

"I applaud the lady for her bravery. We must oppose bail in all aspects." Said the District Commissioner Major General David Kanuka.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.