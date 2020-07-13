South Africa: Rape Suspect Arrested By His Brave Victim

press release

A 21-year-old man was arrested by a 41-year-old woman after he allegedly raped her at Buntingville locality in Ngqeleni yesterday at about 06:00. It is alleged that the woman was jogging and whilst on her way back home, the suspect dragged the victim to the nearby dongas where he threatened to kill her and afterwards raped her.

It is further alleged that after the suspect finished raping her, she managed to overpower him and called her brothers to her rescue. The suspect was apprehended and later handed over to police. He is expected to appear before Ngqeleni Magistrates' Court today facing a charge of rape.

"I applaud the lady for her bravery. We must oppose bail in all aspects." Said the District Commissioner Major General David Kanuka.