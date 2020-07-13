South Africa: Keep an Emergency Fund, Particularly If You Are a Pensioner

12 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bruce Cameron

If there is anything that the coronavirus pandemic has taught us, it's that you should always have an emergency fund. But how big it should be might be surprising.

financial advisers have insisted that their clients always have an emergency fund that is fairly quickly available to take account of the unexpected, from having to replace your stove to being out of a job.

Generally, the amount has been a minimum of three months of income.

But in the wake of Covid-19 and the loss of value of the rand, John Anderson, head of research at the country's biggest pension fund administrator, Alexander Forbes, says this amount is not big enough. He suggests that it should be at least equal to six months of income.

He says many employees have lost their jobs, or been placed on reduced time as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown. If they had a sufficiently sizeable emergency fund, they could probably have seen out the period with more comfort than many people have now experienced.

It has also seen the trade union body Cosatu saying that government should allow workers a 10% access to their retirement funds. If they had an emergency fund this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

