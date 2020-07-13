South Africa: Three Fatally Injured in Accident

press release

Ngqamakhwe Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. It is alleged that a bakkie that was driving from Ngqamakhwe direction towards Butterworth on Sunday, 12 July 2020 at about 01:00 had an accident. Sadly three (03) passengers namely a 35-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and an unknown woman who is believed to be 30-years-old also passed away at the scene.

Two passengers and a driver were seriously injured and rushed to Butterworth hospital. The vehicle did not collide with another vehicle or a stray animal. The cause of the accident is not known but under investigation by Ngqamakhwe Police detectives. The identities of the deceased will be released once their families have been officially informed. Ngqamakhwe Police are appealing to any family who are looking for their female relative to contact them at 047 487 0017.