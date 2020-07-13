South Africa: Three Fatally Injured in Accident

13 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Ngqamakhwe Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. It is alleged that a bakkie that was driving from Ngqamakhwe direction towards Butterworth on Sunday, 12 July 2020 at about 01:00 had an accident. Sadly three (03) passengers namely a 35-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and an unknown woman who is believed to be 30-years-old also passed away at the scene.

Two passengers and a driver were seriously injured and rushed to Butterworth hospital. The vehicle did not collide with another vehicle or a stray animal. The cause of the accident is not known but under investigation by Ngqamakhwe Police detectives. The identities of the deceased will be released once their families have been officially informed. Ngqamakhwe Police are appealing to any family who are looking for their female relative to contact them at 047 487 0017.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.