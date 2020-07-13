South Africa: Reflections of a Wayward Boy - Hairybacks, 'Soutpiele' and an Accidental Member of the ANC

analysis

My life changed during that single day in early 1961 when I returned to the Germiston Advocate newsroom after attending a Group Areas Board hearing, making my first visit to a township where I met and interviewed people who were about to be evicted from their homes by racist bureaucracy. But it was only with hindsight that I realised how much it changed me.

I thought I was about to write my first great, front-page story as I headed back to the Germiston Advocate office. I had sat, inwardly appalled, through a Group Areas Board hearing and then interviewed people whose lives were being destroyed by vicious officialdom. But when I entered the office, I was soon disabused of my front page ambitions. Chief reporter Wally Leitch, whom I had last seen passed out over his desk that morning, was furious.

After informing me angrily that I was never to assume that I could do as I pleased when he was "not feeling well", he listened briefly to my gabbled report and then dismissed it with a wave of his hand. Nothing untoward had happened. Unless there was "something dramatic", the Advocate "doesn't carry those sorts of things".

