South Africa: Booysens Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Booysens Police Station are advised that the Police Station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Center will be operating from The Boxing Club on the corners of Landsborough Street and Chambers Street, Booysens.

The Community is advised to call 10111 or 112 for all complaints and emergencies that need to be attended by Booysens Police Station.

The telephone lines at Booysens Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The CSC Relief Commander can be contacted on 082 371 9421 / 082 772 6625

The Station Commander can be contacted on 079 525 0323

The Detective Commander can be contacted on 082 822 6798

The Duty Officer can be contacted on 071 676 2087

The Communication Officer can be contacted on 079 892 9843.