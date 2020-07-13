South Africa: Bultfontein Police Station Temporarily Closed

13 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Bultfontein Police Station is currently closed following an incident related to Covid-19 virus.

Communities served by this police station are advised that it will temporarily operate in the following manner:

CSC will operate from the new FCS building at no. 24 Fontein Street (opposite Puma petrol station). The Station Commander, Lt Colonel Motsoedi can be contacted at 072 314 4794 and Capt Ramatsoele can be contacted at 082 466 6717.

3"The closure is necessary so that the police station can be disinfected and for affected members to undergo the necessary Covid 19 related protocols to avoid further spread of the virus" said acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Solly Lesia.

The community will be informed once the police station is operational.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.