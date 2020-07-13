South Africa: Bultfontein Police Station Temporarily Closed

press release

Bultfontein Police Station is currently closed following an incident related to Covid-19 virus.

Communities served by this police station are advised that it will temporarily operate in the following manner:

CSC will operate from the new FCS building at no. 24 Fontein Street (opposite Puma petrol station). The Station Commander, Lt Colonel Motsoedi can be contacted at 072 314 4794 and Capt Ramatsoele can be contacted at 082 466 6717.

3"The closure is necessary so that the police station can be disinfected and for affected members to undergo the necessary Covid 19 related protocols to avoid further spread of the virus" said acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Solly Lesia.

The community will be informed once the police station is operational.