Tanzania: Mbao, KMC, Mbeya City Glorify Relegation Battle

WITH Singida United already succumbed to relegation, surprises will be term heralding results of the four remaining matches of the Premier League with six teams at the danger zone are engaged in the fierce run.

The race to against relegation, however, has been very fruitful to KMC and Mbeya City who are now almost out of relegation zone, but to Mbao FC , they are yet to shrug off the threat despite raking in 12 points in their campaign.

To the surprises of football analysts, Mbao who are placed at 19th position have had the best performance in their last-five match, but are still not safe.

The Mwanza-based side have won four matches out of five and they have been better in performance than even the top riders; Simba, Azam, Young Africans and Namungo. Parading 35 points, Mbao's late campaign earned them 12 points that make them bridge the gap with their closest challengers.

With 37 points , Lipuli who are placed 18th, have been the newcomers of the relegation zone and that position came after collecting four points in their last five matches. They won once and draw once before losing three matches consequently.

Also not safe from relegation are 17th placed Ndanda FC who have garnered six points out of targeted 15 points. The points came from three draws, one win and a single loss in their last five matches.

Mtibwa Sugar, who are placed 16th and eligible to face a play-off if they cling to that position at the end of the league, might not see the top flight league next season if they don't wake up from a slumber.

Mbeya City with 39 points at the 15th position, Alliance with 40 points at the 14th place and KMC with 43 points at the 12th place, have been among the best performers in their last five matches.

KMC who were placed at 18th position prior to the Premier League resumption seem almost safe from relegation at the 12th position. What placed them are 10 points they garnered from three wins and a draw while losing only once in their most recent matches. From the standings, there is a possibility that three other teams to join Singida United, won't be known until the 38th round of the unfolding league.