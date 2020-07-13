Tanzania: Financial Institution Donates 10 Computer Sets to Ministry

12 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AZANIA Bank has donated 10 computer sets worth 12m/-to the Ministry of Lands Housing and Human Settlement Development to ease their work and boost efficiency after opening new offices upcountry to deal with lands issues.

Speaking at a brief handover event in Dodoma over the weekend, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, William Lukuvi thanked the bank for the support noting that the ministry was in need of the computers and other office appliances, after opening offices in all regions in the country.

"We thank Azania Bank for helping us to support the government's efforts particularly in this land sector. Our ministry needed the computers and other office appliances to help us work better after opening offices in regions to bring services closer to the people.

However, he called upon their staff to take good care of the computers to last longer and boost efficiency in the ministry.

On his part, Dodoma Branch Manager of Azania Bank, Makalla Mbura said the bank was motivated in supporting the commitment of the ministry as it strives to bring services closer to the people.

"We felt that we're obliged to support the government efforts through its ministries like this one in solving various challenges in the community.

As you know the lands sector has had various challenges and the ministry is making great efforts to address them.

"When we saw the opportunity to support them, we just did that without hesitating, in recognition that Azania Bank is one of the banks that provide loans in lands sector, including loans for building, buying or repairing houses and the customer has the opportunity to pay in 25 years period," he said.

