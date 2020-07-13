Malawi: Worldwide Pharmaceuticals Limited Were Given Duty Waiver On Cement By MRA

12 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Questions have been raised for Worldwide Pharmaceuticals Limited on how they came to import 12000 bags of cement duty-free.

However, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) deputy commissioner of technical customs and excise Abigail Kamwamba said Worldwide Pharmaceuticals Limited cement on duty-free status was not on President Peter Mutharika's TPIN.

She could not give further details.

Nyasa Times has established that Worldwide Pharmaceuticals Limited applied for duty waiver of the cement and were granted because they were carrying huge investment.

"It's a legitimate transaction but that is not connected to Mutharika's TPIN," said an MRA official.

The official said tax lawyer and deputy head of MRA for revenue Henry Ngutwa would clearly explain the Worldwide Pharmaceuticals Limited duty waiver on their cement.

Ngutwa was not readily available for comment.

The company has a huge project in Lilongwe known as Worldwide Pharma Manufacturing co Ltd constructing a pharmaceutical factory at Kanengo opposite Kapani Complex next to Fertilizer plant .

As such medical industry enjoys tax waivers since many years ago and any pharmaceutical company is allowed to apply for a tax waivers.

Once the project is done, they will be manufacturing Pharma products and reduce imports of medications.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

