Algeria: Speeding Up Financial Reform to Save U.S.420bn in 2020

13 July 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune instructed the government, at the Council of Ministers meeting held Sunday, to accelerate the financial reform through several measures allowing the State to save 20 billion dollars by the end of the year.

In addition to these expected savings, the minister of Finance, Aimen Benabderrahmane, said at the meeting that the country was ready to inject "immediately" for investment and economic recovery the equivalent of 1,000 billion dinars, to which will be added an "available" 10 billion dollars, an announcement welcomed with satisfaction by President Tebboune.

Other measures have been taken to "eliminate over-billing" and "recover the money available in the informal market," according to the statement.

Among the axes of the financial reform, whose acceleration is expected to save 20 billion dollars in 2020, Tebboune insisted on banking, fiscal and customs reform, the control of imports and the recovery of money from the informal market.

He also instructed the departments concerned to reduce the level of imports, especially services and maritime transport of goods, to preserve foreign exchange reserves.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.