Mauritius: The Protection of the Population Against COVID-19 At the Core of Government's Agenda, Says Minister Sawmynaden

press release

In the wake of the propagation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the utmost priority of the Government was to ensure the protection of the population, and all Ministries worked in close collaboration.

This statement was made by the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr. Yogida Sawmynaden, this afternoon, during a press conference held in Port-Louis. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr. Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, was also present.

Minister Yogida Sawmynaden highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic has plunged the world into an unprecedented health and economic crisis. He recalled that as soon as the first positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in Mauritius on 18 March 2020, Government took a series of bold measures to prevent any further propagation of the pandemic by providing the best medical assistance to the population.

He pointed out that it was crucial at that point to provide the necessary protective gears and equipment to frontliners including health workers, police officers and those working in essential services, who were all working during the lockdown period. As all countries that were struggling with the same emergency situation, Mauritius had to resort to urgent procurement of protective gears as well as the necessary medical equipment to help fight the novel coronavirus, he said.

Mr. Yogida Sawmynaden further stated that various Ministries, including that of Commerce, Health and Foreign Affairs, were called upon to coordinate efforts to ensure that the maximum amount of equipment, meeting the necessary requirements and standards, were being delivered on time by suppliers. On that score, he recalled that the prevailing market situation was difficult due to excessive demand and limited supply of the globally demanded commodities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The High-Level Committee on Covid-19, chaired by the Prime Minister, however, relentlessly worked towards the objective of fighting propagation of the pandemic, he said. He added that the Government has so far successfully managed to contain the propagation of Covid-19 through its timely and bold decisions.

As for Minister Mr. Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, he underlined that Mauritius has successfully dealt with the situation that has enabled the country to lift the Covid-19 lockdown, unlike several other countries, where the novel coronavirus is still under propagation. He indicated that his Ministry analysed the crisis situation and prepared for the worst-case scenario by taking immediate and proactive measures.

He spoke about the emergency procurement of ventilators being one of the essential medical equipment used for Covid-19 patients. The Ministry, he said, invested in the purchase of new ones, after considering their accessories, lifespan and maintenance needs. He emphasised that such medical equipment will be used on the long-term basis.