South Africa: Inside Track - Hotspot Gauteng

analysis

By Saturday 11 July, Gauteng had a reported 93,044 Covid-19 positive cases and 580 deaths, prompting questions about the province's readiness to respond to the pandemic.

More than 1,300 people tuned in to a webinar on Sunday 12 July to watch associate professor and chief intensivist at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Professor Nathi Madladla, and Dr Jeremy Nel, head of infectious diseases at Helen Joseph Hospital, in conversation with Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood, to analyse Gauteng's readiness to handle the surge in Covid-19 infections.

"We all expected the peak to hit in June, escalate in July and start to level out in August. The disease is behaving as expected," said Madladla as he responded to Heywood's question about why there is such a surge in numbers in Gauteng, rendering it the epicentre.

He explained that the previous surge in Cape Town was because the city is always two weeks ahead of the rest of the country when it comes to flu season, thus making it a "predictable picture".

Madladla added that another factor contributing to the rise in numbers was that Gautengers had not been adhering to the regulations and he predicted a further surge...