South Africa: Touch, Pause, Engage - the Women Who Keep the Rugby Maul Rolling

13 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Who was that woman 'stealing the spotlight' from the Springboks after their World Cup triumph? Turns out she was from the Cape Flats -- and one of the secrets of the Boks' success.

In their workplace, they stand out -- female physiotherapists doing an essential job in the masculine heart of a rugby scrum. But Helen Millson and Rene Naylor -- former and current Springboks' physios respectively -- would rather be recognised for their professionalism than their gender.

That has been easier said than done, as they shared at a webinar hosted by Wits Sport last week.

Rene Naylor during a 2018 Springbok training session in Paris. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

In the team environment, much anti-sexism progress has been made, with coaches and players nowadays far more accepting of a woman in their realm than not so long ago. However, it's been a rather long walk to acceptance, as attested by Millson, who became the first female physio to work with SA Rugby, in 1992.

Making history

When she got the job, back in those bad old days, it created a furore.

Physio Helen Millson at work during a Currie Cup match between the Sharks and Western...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.