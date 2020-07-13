South Africa: Lockdown Level 3 Is Here to Stay As Ramaphosa Stresses Impact of Individual Actions Against Pandemic

13 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Over the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged people to remember that the Covid-19 storm is inevitable, but that individual actions determine its path. He also announced that lockdown Level 3 is here to stay for now, but with some stricter terms. Meanwhile, Dis-Chem suspended its testing service because of a laboratory backlog. In Buffalo City, the municipality was mourning the loss of its Speaker to Covid-19. In addition, a former commissioner at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Thomas Manthata, died of Covid-19.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 12 July at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

"We can't stop the storm, but we can limit the damage," said President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Sunday 12 July. Much of his speech focused on the power of individual actions and personal responsibility to slow the spread of Covid-19, to lessen the burden on hospitals and clinics and weaken the stigma of having the virus.

He called the pandemic "the gravest...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

