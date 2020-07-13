South Africa: Heartbreak and Shock As Zindzi Mandela Passes Away At 59

13 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela Mandela, died on Monday morning in Johannesburg.

Zindzi Mandela, who was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, died on Monday, 13 July at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born on 23 December 1960, she was the youngest daughter of the former statesman, Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela Mandela.

Zindzi Mandela was only 18 months old when her father went to prison. She later attended secondary school in Swaziland, returning to South Africa to study at the University of Cape Town. She graduated in 1985.

That same year, her father was offered a conditional release by then-president PW Botha. She read her father's rejection of Botha's offer in front of thousands of people at Jabulani Stadium in Soweto.

Zindzi Mandela after visiting her father, Nelson Mandela at Victor Verster prison in Paarl, Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)

February 11 this year marked 30 years since her father was released from prison. She took to Twitter, where she was often vocal about land reform and racial injustices, to reminisce.

"In the euphoria of my Pops's release, I realised that he would...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

