Kenya Army Helicopter With Two Pilots Crashes in Machakos

Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
(File photo).
13 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vincent Achuka, Lillian Mutavi

A Kenya Army helicopter on a training flight crashed on Monday at Kithyoko in Machakos County, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has reported.

KDF said via Twitter that two pilots were evacuated from the site following the crash of the aircraft, Hughes 500MD.

The army did not give details about the victims but Machakos Sub-county Commander Karanja Muiruri said two KDF officers died.

"I received information from the public ... my officers responded on time," said Mr Karanja.

He praised the army for its quick response, saying its officers arrived in about 20 minutes.

The incident took place at around 11.30am at Kanyonga.

The chopper was one of the six helicopters acquired from the United States in January, through the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.

