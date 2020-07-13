South Africa: It's Time We All Called Out the Perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence

opinion

As women, we live with the reality that we are more likely to experience GBV by someone we know than some random stranger. It has become routine and normalised. We carry on with daily life while living with the fear that our lives as women in this country are not valued.

As a young woman in South Africa and a survivor of gender-based violence (GBV), every day I wake up, I consider the possibility of being abused, raped, killed, kidnapped or possibly trafficked - simply by being a woman. We are not safe in our homes, going to the post office, jogging, driving or taking an Uber, nor are we safe with the company we keep, especially if that company includes men.

According to Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), the fear of crime comes at a cost for women and girls and their ability to achieve their potential in every part of social and productive life. GBV in all forms hinders women and girls from the chance to achieve equality and freedoms as outlined in the Constitution. GBV is a pandemic that this country has failed to effectively recognise and address, a leviathan in its own right.

