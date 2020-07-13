South Africa: The Impact of COVID-19 On South Africa's Health System, Education, and the Economy Takes Centre Stage This Week.

analysis

Don't forget that Saturday 18 July South Africa and the world will be celebrating Nelson Mandela Day. In the time of Covid-19 the values Madiba espoused-- solidarity, self-sacrifice, equality- have never been more important. Do your 67 minutes of public service in honour of the former President's commitment to human rights, conflict resolution and reconciliation.

But then make every day a Mandela day.

On Monday 13 July, the University of Cape Town continues with their series of unscripted 'conversations' around how to re-imagine the new global university in the current and post-Covid world.

This week, join Rifat Atun (professor in global health systems, Harvard University), Kelly Chibale, (professor in organic chemistry, director of H3D, UCT), Prof Catherine Odora Hoppers, (Unisa and Gulu University).

The second event, which will be moderated Salome Maswime, (obstetrician and gynaecologist, professor in global surgery, UCT) will focus on whether or not the disruption to the current higher education model can bring about a shift in the centre of gravity in international collaborations and help us to reimagine a different approach that empowers African institutions to take the lead in collaborative projects and partnerships both within and outside the continent.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed life...