Liberia: Atty. Koffi Woods, Alexander Cummings Run to Rescue Ailing Sport Icons

Monrovia — Renowned Human Rights Lawyer, Atty. Samuel Koffi Woods, has promised to work with relevant stakeholders to set up a national fund for the welfare of former sports icons in the country.

The fund, he said, would be used to seek the wellbeing of former players, coaches and athletes who may be in need.

The Liberian lawyer's statement comes as a result of a recent story published by FrontPageAfrica on June 30, highlighting an SOS call for two ailing Liberian coaches - Robert Lartey and Jokar Wreachar - which prompted a visit to the home of Mr. Wreachar.

Coach Wreachar has been sick for several years since his return to the country in 2007.

Atty. Woods was accompanied by the opposition Collaborating Political Parties leader, Alexander Cumminigs and former Lone Star players Dionysius Sebwe and Jonathan Boye Charles Sagbie.

Speaking during the visit, Atty. Woods said it is unfortunate for those who sacrificed for Liberia while playing sport for the national team will be asking for help when they are sick.

He called for support to care for the country's national icons.

"He was one of those who sacrificed at the time when there were not a lot of resources in Liberia for football even in the world, these were our heroes, our stars, people who sacrificed for this country, Woods said.

"We need to institutionalize it beyond Jokar; the last time it was about Vava George - these are people who help to unify this country even when we had crisis it was the Lone Star.

"When Lone Star get on the field ever Liberian knew that we were cheering one team and we were united our love for country was tested at the time and these were the people who made it happen.

"Any nation that fails to be compassionate about its icons has no conscience and wants this thing to happen then we have to find a way to seek redemption for our country. We can't depend on one person to do that and that is why we want to set up a National fund."

According to the former Public Works minister, the fund will be beyond partisanship and football identity but a national fund that will have a lot of professional individuals on board to see who can benefit from such fund.

He added, "Liberians promote those who corrupt the country but downplay those who secirifife for Liberians during their playing days".

For his part, Mr. Cumming assured his commitment to the national fund to save the lives of sport icons of Liberia.

He clarified that his visit to the ailing former players was non-political.

"We will need the help of the public to contribute, you know talk is sweet; we can talk it, we can wish it but we got to put hands up and make the sacrifices to help our icons," the former presidential candidate said.

The former Liberian coach appreciated the visit, saying "It's my prayer that God will take me out of this stage, your presence here makes me feel good once more."

At the end of the Visit both Atty. Woods and the CPP chair presented a separate purse to the family for the upkeep of the national icon and promised to visit him another time.