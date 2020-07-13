South Africa: Zindzi Nobutho Mantu Mandela - the Scattering of the Fruit of the Tree

13 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Zindzi Mandela passed away on Monday, aged 59. In 1980 Zindzi Mandela published an anthology of poetry, 'Black as I Am'. By then, her father, Nelson Mandela, had already spent 18 years of his life in incarceration. On 10 February he wrote to Zindzi about her poetry.

From The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela - Edited by Sahm Venter - Published by Penguin

"The chopping down of the tree & the scattering of the fruit will remind her [Winnie] of the loving peach tree that stood next to our bedroom window & the harvest of tasty peaches. Her dreams must have been haunted by the picture of a merciless wood-cutter whose trade is to demolish what nature has created & whose heart is never touched by the lament of the falling tree, the breaking of its branches, the scattering of its fruits." - Nelson Mandela to his daughter Zindzi, 10/02/80

My darling Mantu,

The other day I was reading through the notes I took from Black as I Am. Unfortunately, the actual book is no longer in my possession, & although I can now read the collection a little more carefully, I do not have the advantage of studying each...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

