South Africa: Boot Heels of Prohibition and the Curfew Back As Govt Explains Stricter Level 3 Regulations

13 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The ban on the sale of alcohol, the curfew and introducing a criminal offence for failing to enforce mask regulations are all meant to save lives and resources as the healthcare system is strained by the rapid spread of Covid-19, but critics have questioned whether the new regulations will work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for introducing harsher regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and free up resources to treat coronavirus patients at hospitals while allowing potentially high-risk economic and social activities to continue as the government battles to balance the need to save both lives and the economy.

On Sunday evening, Ramaphosa announced amendments to Level 3 of the lockdown, including the immediate ban on the sale of alcohol, a curfew from 9pm to 4am, and the introduction of criminal charges for public transport operators, building managers, employers, school principals and store owners who fail to ensure people wear masks.

Covid-19 has spread rapidly under Level 3 of the lockdown, implemented on 1 June, particularly in Gauteng and Eastern Cape. As of Sunday evening, 276,200 Covid-19 cases had been confirmed in the country, resulting in over 4,000 deaths.

In a press conference on Monday, Cooperative Governance and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

