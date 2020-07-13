South Africa: Removing the Prong From the Fork That Caused the Pain

opinion

We are living in a brutally mutilated society. There is always someone somewhere with a heart filled with bitterness, hate and pain who conceives an idea mixed with an iron will to rip another apart - be it verbal, emotional, financial, and/or physical. All of us have suffered such.

At least four collections of narratives - none of them simple and linear - emerge from each act of brutality. The result is a confusing and deeply polarising cacophony. First, there is the story of the perpetrator. What agony, indignation, injustice and/or perverse understanding of entitlement was suffered - perceived or actual - to disrespect life to inflict such brutalisation? It is a story mostly kept secret - a story of a tortured mind that strives with self and with society.

Second, the story of the victim before, during and after the act. What did he/she think, say, do or associate with - if any at all - that could unleash the fire of violence?

The third story is the story of those who must deal with the direct consequences of the act, be that family, friends, first responders, the media or those involved in the various spheres of law enforcement....