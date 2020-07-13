South Africa: 'The Sale, Dispensing and Distribution of Alcohol Will Be Suspended With Immediate Effect'

12 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces an alcohol ban and a nighttime curfew in an attempt to weather the coronavirus storm.

My fellow South Africans,

This evening, as I stand here before you, our nation is confronted by the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy.

For more than 120 days, we have succeeded in delaying the spread of a virus that is causing devastation across the globe.

We delayed the spread of the virus by working together and by maintaining our resolve.

But now, the surge in infections that we had been advised by our medical experts would come, has arrived.

The storm is upon us.

More than a quarter of a million South Africans have been infected with coronavirus, and we know that many more infections have gone undetected.

As of this evening, there are 276,242 confirmed cases in the country.

We are now recording over 12,000 new cases every day.

That is the equivalent of 500 new infections every hour.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, at least 4,079 people have died from Covid-19.

What should concern us most is that a quarter of those who died passed away in the last week.

We mourn the...

