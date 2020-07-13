South Africa: The ANC and Business Are Still Talking Past Each Other

analysis

On Friday 10 July, the ANC and Business for SA (B4SA) released policy documents outlining blueprints for an economic recovery. While finding common ground on a couple of points, they are still depressingly far apart.

Once upon a time, a long long time ago, philosophy was one of the core subjects of education, and the starting point of philosophy was the study of logic. For all its grand pronouncements and glimpses of new thinking, the ANC's latest economic policy document could do with a dose of that, because it has at its heart a logical fallacy known as circular reasoning.

For the nitpickers among us, circular reasoning is not truly a logical fallacy proper. Whatever. It's quite simple really: circular reasoning is where the reasoner begins with what they are trying to end up with.

You would think that a government that has been so spectacularly unsuccessful at achieving meaningful economic growth and generating jobs for longer than a decade would start with the most pertinent question: where did we go wrong? Instead, the ANC's new document Reconstruction, Growth and Transformation: Building a New, Inclusive Economy proceeds from the point of view of goals and aims, like so many other...