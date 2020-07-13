Kenya: Suspected Ethiopian Cattle Raiders Kills Herdsboy in Turkana

Suspected Ethiopian raiders on Sunday evening killed a herdsboy in Lokamarinyang village in Turkana North Constituency.

Turkana County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said that the raiders were targeting to steal livestock during the 5pm attack.

"The boy died while receiving treatment at Lokamarinyang Dispensary," he said.

Mr Ndanyi said that the raiders are taking advantage of the vast, remote and poor terrain to launch attacks on Turkana herders.

"Herders grazing their livestock near the border are vulnerable to attacks because despite the several security patrols, vastness and poor road network is still the main challenge," the police boss added.

SECURITY MEETING

He said that they have planned for a meeting to review the security operations along the expansive border with Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Turkana North MP Christopher Nakuleu condemned the attack, noting that the security situation along the border has deteriorated.

Mr Nakuleu said that the raiders are using the well-executed attacks to instil fear among villagers so that they can move away from water points and grazing fields.

"How can raiders cross eight kilometres into the country, kill a boy and go back. The State should urgently boost security at the border to prevent incessant external attacks," the legislator said.

He said that the recent disarmament that targeted national police reservists worsened the security situation.

But Mr Ndanyi assured residents that they will recruit new police reservists who will be working with police units because they understand the terrain.

Last month, the raiders killed a woman who was searching for wild cassava in Kibish near River Natodomeri.