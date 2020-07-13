South Africa: Social Development Deputy Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Her department said she is in self-isolation at home and in good spirits.

"I feel fine and will continue fulfilling my functions from home over the next 14 days. I have shown no symptoms so far.

"I would like to appeal to South Africans to wear their masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly," Bogopane-Zulu said.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and North West Premier Job Mokgoro have also tested positive for COVID-19. Both Premiers are now in isolation.

In a statement, Makhura said he was in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home, while monitoring his health.

In the North West province, COVID-19 has claimed the life of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Gordon Kegakilwe.