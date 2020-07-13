Malawi: Farmer Association Gives Two Karonga Health Centres Ppe

13 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jordan Simeon-Phiri

Kaporo Smallholder Farmers Association in Karonga has given Kasoba and Mpata health centres personal protective equipment to enhance their response to Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview on Thursday, Ntchowo Rice Growers Association vice-chairperson Kenneth Mwakasungula said the rapid spread of the pandemic threatens the lives of farmers and health workers in the rice-growing district.

He said: "The health centres serve about 30 000 rice farmers. Any attack to either health workers or rice farmers is an attack to rice farming.

Kasoba Health Centre in-charge Hendy Musowa said the donation will help protect health workers at the facility.

"We had short supply of PPE. So, the donation has come at a right time," he said.

Karonga District Health Office environmental health officer Raymond Jereni commended the association for the donation.

"We commend this partnership. Sometimes district hospitals are overburdened, as a result health facilities do not receive adequate supplies," he said.

The association donated thermometers, N95 face masks, reusable aprons, face shields, gloves and safety goggles worth K2 million with support from the United States Development African Fund.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Chakwera Under Fire for Family Appointments to Malawi Cabinet
Tanzania to Register Fastest Economic Growth in East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.