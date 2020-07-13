Tanzania: Mining Sector Revenue Collection Hits Record 470bn/

TANZANIA is set to attain the upper-income economy status from the lower-middle it attained recently if procurement of machines to add value to minerals and gemstones is speeded up.

Revenue collection in the sector soared to a record 470bn/- from an annual average of 196bn/- in the past four years after the government put in place plans to boost the mining sector by establishing more than 25 mining sales centres, the construction of a 24.5 perimeter wall around Mirerani Hills, the only place in the world that produces Tanzanite.

Thus, the mining sector that has been transformed by reforms, thanks to the fifth phase government of President John Magufuli, has come out as one of the leading sectors in government revenue.

Tanzania Mineral Dealers' Association (Tamida) said in Arusha that businesspersons should now focus on buying the machines to add value to minerals, jewellery and gemstones in the lucrative sector.

Tamida Chairman Sammy Mollel hailed President Magufuli for a job well-done, pledges implemented for more than 100 per cent, thus lifting the nation to a lower middle-income economy status.

Mr Mollel pledged to collaborate with the government to improve the economy in the next five years' stint scheduled for the end of the year after the general election, saying exports of value-added goods would be a positive move for individuals as businesspersons, the country and all Tanzanians in general.

"We are going to advise the businesspersons and our members to buy more machines so that we can add value to the minerals, gemstones and jewellery so that they fetch higher prices.

We believe that in so doing we will create more employment opportunities, more incomes to people and revenue to the government," said Mr Mollel.

The chairman noted that the strides that had been made through the implementation of strategic projects such as improvement of the works sector and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, flyovers, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Station that will produce 2,115MW will see Tanzania leap forward with pride, leaving many other countries behind.

He said Tamida was happy and congratulated President Magufuli on the revival of the Air Tanzania Company (ATC) - the flag bearer and on the procurement of multiple planes and the construction of the perimeter wall on Mirerani Hills.

"He (President Magufuli) has really done a lot and it is even difficult to mention all. He has been an exemplary leader not only here in the country, but also in Africa and the world over.

"So many development projects have been initiated under him and some have been completed while others are still ongoing.

He has fought coronavirus in his own style and now life has returned to normal and in spite of the pandemic he has enabled the country to attain the middle-income economy status five years before the target. We hail him for that," said Mr Mollel.

He mentioned other feats as increased efficiency in government offices instead of doing business as usual, a crackdown on corruption as the national watchdog worked hard to prevent and combat the vice.

"Loopholes to misuse public funds have been sealed to a great extent, while those still do it are dealt with in accordance with the law." Tamida will hold its election on July 27, this year.